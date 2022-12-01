US Markets

Biden, Macron resolve to hold Russia accountable for atrocities, war crimes in Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/Doug Mills

December 01, 2022 — 12:58 pm EST

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emanuel Macron pledged to hold Russia accountable for "widely documented atrocities and war crimes" in Ukraine, the two leaders said in a statement issued after their White House meeting.

The leaders reiterated "their steadfast resolve to hold Russia to account for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies, including mercenary entities," the statement said.

