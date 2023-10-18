News & Insights

Biden lands in Israel, hugs Netanyahu and Herzog on tarmac

October 18, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, beginning a visit to show solidarity and confer on the spiralling Gaza war, a Reuters correspondent on board Air Force One said.

Descending from the plane amid a large security contingent, Biden embraced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on the tarmac.

"Welcome, Mr. President. God bless you for protecting the nation of Israel," Herzog's office quoted him as telling Biden.

