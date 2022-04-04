Biden Just Proposed a Major Tax on Wealthy Clients
President Biden’s 2023 federal budget levy’s a new ultra-wealthy tax that would apply 20% total income tax on those with a net worth of more than $100 million. Notably in the deal, it opens the window to tax unrealized capital gains or any asset growth. The bill is expected to meet a brick wall in congress however as even moderate Dems will have a difficult time supporting it. Biden’s selling point is the expected $360 billion in payments toward the deficit in the next decade. However, the senate proposed a very similar bill last year that was shut down by congress.
Finsum: Taxing unrealized gains is a slippery slope, and hopefully would never trickle down to different wealth classes.
- biden
- taxes
- regulations
- inheritance
