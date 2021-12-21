Biden Just Announced Free At-Home Covid Tests. Here’s What You Need To Know

The Omicron variant is sweeping the country and accounted for 73% of new Covid cases last week. The Biden administration is responding by ramping up testing efforts.

The White House announced on Tuesday that it would start delivering 500 million free at-home Covid rapid test kits next month to Americans who want them. The initiative aims to protect people from severe illness, says the White House, and will coincide with new federal testing and pop-up vaccination sites.

While this is welcome news for Americans who are struggling to find at-home tests before visiting family for the holidays, or who can’t afford to spend $25 each time they need to be tested, some experts say 500 million tests aren’t even close enough to what is needed to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Free At-Home Tests Provide Some Financial Relief, but Experts Warn it Falls Short

The free at-home testing kits will be delivered to households that request them through a government website. Delivery by the U.S. Postal Service will start in January. Some states, including New Jersey, New Hampshire, Washington, and Massachusetts, already have free at-home testing kit programs in place.

At-home kits provide convenience and the opportunity to mitigate community spread by enabling testing in your own home, but they’re not cheap—and not always available. As the Omicron variant has caused a surge in infections, there are reports across the country of sold-out at-home testing kits.

I recently experienced it firsthand. After traveling into the U.S. from France, I sought out at-home testing kits as the CDC recommends all travelers get tested 3-5 days after arrival in the United States.

In Tampa, FL, the first and closest pharmacy from where I was staying was completely sold out of kits. The next pharmacy had QuickVue at-home Covid-19 tests that cost about $25 for two. My sister and brother-in-law, who live in California, were unable to find any at-home testing kits near them before they traveled to Florida, so I grabbed kits for them as well.

I bought three kits—over $75 with tax—so we could all test ourselves over the holiday.

If you’re lucky enough to get one, at-home test kits are eligible medical expenses that can be paid or reimbursed under health savings accounts (HSAs), health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) and Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs).

But research shows that people who would benefit the most from HSAs to help cover high up-front medical costs, including low-income, Black and Hispanic Americans, are significantly less likely than White and higher-income counterparts to have access to these vehicles. Free tests in theory could help alleviate that burden for low-income Americans of color.

Earlier this month, the White House announced insurers would be required to reimburse consumers for the costs of at-home Covid tests starting in January. But researchers at the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute were critical of the mandate.

“Financing these tests through a cumbersome reimbursement process is about the most inefficient, inequitable, and costly approach the U.S. could take,” reads a blog post from the institute’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms. The researchers point out that not all families have the financial means to cover the upfront costs and wait for their reimbursements.

And some experts are critical of Tuesday’s announcement of free tests. One physician, Dr. Leana Wen, told NPR that 500 million tests “does not come even close to what’s needed.” (500 million is about four tests per U.S. household).

Wen added that Americans should have the resources available “to be able to test twice a week, every week.”

The White House also announced on Tuesday that new federal testing sites will be created to expand testing. There are currently 20,000 federal testing sites across the U.S. The Defense Production Act is still in place, allowing the country to quickly produce as many tests as possible.

Critical questions remain, such as how soon the free tests will be delivered after people request them. Delivery delays could mean some cases go undiagnosed and infected people could continue to transmit the virus to others.

According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. Visit Vaccines.gov to find a vaccination center near you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.