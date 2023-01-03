US Markets

Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source

Credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO

January 03, 2023 — 11:44 am EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

By Trevor Hunnicutt

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13, a person engaged in the preparations told Reuters on Tuesday.

The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner comes as North Korea's missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry U.S. allies in the region.

Kishida plans to discuss Japan's new security policy, which was revised this month to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War Two, according to the Yomiuri daily in Japan.

The White House declined to comment on any plans for the meeting, which it has not announced.

Japan hosts the Group of 7 nations this year, including a leaders' summit in May in Hiroshima that Biden plans to attend. The club, which also includes the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Canada, has been a focus of Biden's efforts to revitalize U.S. alliances to counter threats from China to Russia and beyond.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.