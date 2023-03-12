Biden issues limits on oil drilling in Alaska, Arctic Ocean

Changes sourcing, adds details and background throughout

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Sunday announced new steps to ban oil and gas drilling in the Arctic Ocean and limit onshore drilling in Alaska, to protect whales, seals, polar bears, grizzly bears and caribou.

The announcement comes as Biden is expected to approve ConocoPhillips' COP.N massive Willow oil project, fiercely opposed by environmentalists, in northwest Alaska.

Biden will make nearly 3 million acres of the Beaufort Sea in the Arctic Ocean "indefinitely off limits" for oil and gas leasing, building on an Obama-era ban and effectively closing off U.S. Arctic waters to oil exploration.

In addition to the drilling ban, the government will put forward new protections for more than 13 million acres of "ecologically senitive" Special Areas within Alaska's petroleum reserve, the administration said in a statement on Sunday.

The area includes the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas.

The plan comes as Biden tries to balance his goals of decarbonizing the U.S. economy with calls to increase domestic fuel supply to keep prices low.

The Willow project would be located inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a 23 million-acre (93 million-hectare) area on the state's North Slope that is the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the United States.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Maria Caspani in New York; Additional reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Diane Craft and Sonali Paul)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.