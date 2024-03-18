Biden, Israel's Netanyahu expected to speak on Monday, report says

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Axios news outlet reported, amid tensions between the countries after the top U.S. Senate Democrat sharply criticized the Israeli leader.

The call will be the first between the two leaders since Feb. 15.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

