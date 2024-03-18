News & Insights

US Markets

Biden, Israel's Netanyahu expected to speak on Monday, report says

Credit: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

March 18, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Axios news outlet reported, amid tensions between the countries after the top U.S. Senate Democrat sharply criticized the Israeli leader.

The call will be the first between the two leaders since Feb. 15.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.