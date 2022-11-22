US Markets

Biden is 'directly' involved in railroad strike negotiations - White House

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

November 22, 2022 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is "directly" involved in negotiations to end a railroad strike that threatens to shutdown supply chains, the White House said.

The president has said a shutdown is "unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and that the best option is for all parties to resolve the issue themselves.

However, she said, "the president is indeed involved, directly," with the parties, she said, without providing specifics.

