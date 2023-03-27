US Markets

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for printed circuit board production

March 27, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to spur the domestic production of printed circuit boards and related components, citing the technology's importance to national defense, according to a memorandum released by the White House.

