Biden invokes Defense Production Act for printed circuit board production

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to spur the domestic production of printed circuit boards and related components, citing the technology's importance to national defense, according to a memorandum released by the White House.

