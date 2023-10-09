News & Insights

US Markets

Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

October 09, 2023 — 07:56 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by Special Counsel Robert Hur, the White House counsel's office said on Monday.

The Democratic president's interview was voluntary and conducted over two days, concluding on Monday, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel's office, said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in January named Hur as special counsel to probe the improper storage of classified documents at Biden's Delaware home and a think tank office set up for Biden after his 2009-2017 vice presidency.

"As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," Sams said.

The White House declined to comment further, referring questions to the Justice Department.

A wider-ranging inquiry into handling of classified documents has also been directed at Biden's main Republican potential rival for the 2024 elections, former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted in his case.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.