Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine and the death of Alexei Navalny, the White House said.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((mrinmay.dey@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7362903319;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.