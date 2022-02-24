US Markets

Biden hits Russia with tough export curbs, slashing its access to global tech

Contributors
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Caitlin Webber Reuters
Karen Freifeld Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The Biden administration announced sweeping export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

Adds quote, background

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration announced sweeping export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to global exports of everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

The controls, announced by the Commerce Department and previously reported by Reuters, rely on a dramatic expansion of the so-called Foreign Direct Product rule, forcing companies making high and low tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a license from the United States before shipping to Russia.

The rules also instruct the Commerce Department to deny almost all of those license requests.

In a speech at the White House announcing the new controls, President Biden said they would "impose severe costs on the Russian economy both immediately and over time," noting that allies including 27 members of the European union such as France, Germany and Italy as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand had joined in the response to maximize its impact.

"Between our actions and those of our allies and partners, we estimate that we will cut off more than half of Russia's high tech imports," he added.

Biden's announcement came as Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders around nearly all of the country's perimeter on Thursday after Moscow mounted a mass assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Caitlin Webber, and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular