Biden Gets a Big Boost
(Washington)
Joe Bidenâs bid for the presidency has already been an interesting one. His campaign launched with a lot of attention and support and then faded for awhile, only to hold surprisingly steady since. He doesnât get as much focus as Warren and Buttigieg, but he has a sustained following. Now it looks like he might jump ahead in the polls. Biden has had decent support from the African-American community and with Kamala Harris ending her campaign, he is likely to get her substantial following behind his own bid.
FINSUM: Harris was carrying about 3.7% support among Democrats. Most of that will likely go to Biden, helping his chances.
- biden
- Trump
- democrats
- kamala harris
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.