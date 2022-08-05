US Markets
PFE

Biden feels well, still tests positive for COVID-19 - doctor

Contributor
Paul Grant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday.

Adds background

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday.

Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo.

"The president continues to feel very well. His cough has almost completely resolved. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear," O'Connor wrote.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication from Pfizer Inc PFE.N that is used to treat high-risk patients, such as older patients.

(Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular