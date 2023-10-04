Biden fears congressional chaos will disrupt US aid to Ukraine

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed fears on Wednesday that U.S. aid to Ukraine could be hurt by congressional chaos and said he will give a major speech soon to make the case for why it is necessary to help Ukraine repel Russian invaders.

Republican infighting in the House of Representatives has complicated budget negotiations and prompted Biden to go from confidence that an agreement will be made on Ukraine aid to now expressing worries about funding his top foreign policy priority.

Biden asked Congress in July to approve $24 billion more related to Ukraine, which Ukraine supporters - Republicans and Democrats - had hoped could become law as part of a spending bill. The White House said on Tuesday that current funding levels would last about two more months.

Biden sought to assure U.S. allies in a call on Tuesday that U.S. aid would continue unimpeded as Ukrainian forces press on with a counteroffensive to try to reclaim territory lost since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

"I'm going to make the argument that it is overwhelmingly in the interests of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed and it's overwhelmingly in our interests," he said.

But a method that has been used in the past involves the reprogramming of funds, a tool used to shift funds around within Pentagon accounts to meet urgent needs.

Reprogramming could be done to increase the $1.6 billion figure in order to keep contracts flowing to weapons makers such as Lockheed Martin LMT.N, which makes the GMLER rockets Ukraine is using each day, and General Dynamics GD.N, which makes the 155 millimeter artillery ammunition that is essential to Ukraine’s fight.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Riham Alkousaa in Berlin Editing by Grant McCool)

((jarrett.renshaw@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-6193;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.