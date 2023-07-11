Biden faces tougher road on judicial appointments after progressive picks

By Andrew Goudsward

July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed a spate of civil rights lawyers and public defenders as judges over the last several weeks, helping achieve a major goal of President Joe Biden to bring new perspectives to the federal judiciary.

Six lawyers with civil rights backgrounds secured Senate approval last month, representing a segment of the legal profession that has been overlooked for life-time appointments to the federal bench, judiciary experts said.

The new judges include Julie Rikelman, a lawyer who argued unsuccessfully to preserve abortion rights at the U.S. Supreme Court and was confirmed to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Dale Ho, a voting rights lawyer who became the first attorney to move directly from the American Civil Liberties Union to the U.S. judiciary since Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Historically, the folks who were defending LGBTQ rights and women's rights and civil rights did so nobly for decades of their careers and then expected to retire in obscurity because we were never going to place them on our high courts,” said Rakim Brooks, president of the progressive judicial advocacy group Alliance for Justice. “Now that’s changing.”

But the remainder of Biden's term is likely to be more difficult for him and Senate Democrats, who have emphasized both professional and racial and ethnic diversity in judicial selections. More than 80% of judicial vacancies without a current nominee are in states with two Republican senators, including 31 out of 36 pending district court slots, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. judiciary data.

Under the Senate’s “blue-slip” tradition, district court nominees must secure support from both of their home state senators, and the White House also seeks input from home state senators on U.S. appeals court picks.

Republicans have fiercely opposed many of the civil rights lawyers nominated by Biden, calling them partisan advocates who are ill-suited to be neutral arbiters of the law. The result, judiciary experts and advocates said, is that many future Biden nominees will likely be consensus picks from more traditional backgrounds, such as federal prosecutors and corporate lawyers.

“The Biden White House has to understand that if they want to fill these district court vacancies in red or purple states, they’re going to have to compromise,” said Mike Davis, the head of the conservative judicial advocacy group the Article III Project, referring to states with one or two Republican senators.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden is “determined to keep driving forward with more barrier-breaking nominees.”

THE PATH AHEAD

Progressive groups have pressed for an end to the blue-slip tradition, arguing that it is being exploited by Republicans to stall nominations and frustrate Biden’s goals. Senator Dick Durbin, the judiciary committee’s Democratic chair, has rebuffed those calls and urged Republican senators to work with the White House.

Recent nominees who have attracted Republican support include two former U.S. prosecutors who became federal magistrate judges and a litigator focused on personal injury cases.

Legal experts said the White House may still be able to put forward diverse nominees, even in Republican states. For example, Irma Carrillo Ramirez, a U.S. magistrate judge recommended by both Texas Republican senators, is poised to be the first Hispanic woman on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Durbin told Reuters that the judiciary committee “will continue advancing nominees who will ensure a fair justice system for all and represent the diversity of America.”

Progressive advocates said they’re concerned that without reform to the process, Biden's upcoming judicial nominees will not be as powerful a check on the large number of conservative judges confirmed under Trump.

“One concern certainly is that we'll have two kinds of judges with two kinds of backgrounds coming onto the court even from a Democratic president,” said Christopher Kang, co-founder of the progressive legal advocacy group Demand Justice. “But I think the more likely thing is that the seats will remain open.”

