Biden Extends Student Loan Payment Pause To No Later Than June 2023

The Biden administration on Tuesday extended the student loan payment pause until no later than June 30, 2023. Interest rates on federal students will also remain set at 0% during this time.

Payments on most federal student loans have been paused since March 2020, when former President Donald Trump initiated the order due to Covid-19. The program was extended several times by both Trump and President Joe Biden, and was previously set to expire on December 31, 2022. When Biden announced that deadline in August, he said it would be the “final” extension of the program.

The extension was granted due to the ongoing legal issues facing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would cancel $10,000 to $20,000 of debt for federal student loan borrowers who earn less than $125,000 annually (or $250,000 if filing taxes jointly).

With two rulings currently blocking forgiveness, the Biden administration last week asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the program. The Supreme Court has not yet said if it would take the case.

What’s Next for Student Loan Forgiveness?

The payment pause extension is meant to protect borrowers while the courts decide the fate of student loan forgiveness. Payments will resume 60 days after the forgiveness program is allowed to proceed, or the matter is otherwise settled in the courts, Biden explained in a video posted on Twitter. If no resolution is reached by June 30, payments will restart 60 days after that date.

I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it. That's why @SecCardona is extending the payment pause to no later than June 30, 2023, giving the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term. pic.twitter.com/873CurlHFZ — President Biden (@POTUS) November 22, 2022

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said. “For that reason, the Secretary of Education is extending the pause on student loan payments while we seek relief from the courts.”

The Department of Education has closed applications for forgiveness while the matter is being resolved. Over 26 million borrowers have already submitted applications and 16 million have been approved, though no forgiveness can be processed until a ruling from the courts.

Over the weekend, the administration began sending out emails notifying applicants that they had been approved for forgiveness. “We will discharge your approved debt if and when we prevail in court,” said an email from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to borrowers.

