News & Insights

US Markets
HOG

Biden extends EU steel, aluminum tariff exemption for 2 years

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

December 28, 2023 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt, Kanishka Singh, Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

Adds quote from Biden and background on talks, paragraphs 1-6

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday extended the suspension of tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum for two years to continue negotiations on measures to address overcapacity and low-carbon production.

The United States suspended import tariffs of 25% on EU steel and 10% on EU aluminum for two years from January 2022, replacing the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump with a tariff rate quota (TRQ) system.

EU tariffs, imposed in retaliation, covered a range of U.S. goods from Harley Davidson HOG.N motorcycles to bourbon whiskey and power boats. Those have also been shelved until 2025, after elections on both sides of the Atlantic.

The United States and the European Union had been seeking agreement measures to address excess metal production capacity in non-market economies, such as China, and to promote greener steel. The discussions were supposed to be resolved by 2023 but had stalled.

In a presidential proclamation, Biden said the two sides had made "substantial progress" and were "continuing their discussions."

The TRQ allows up to 3.3 million metric tons of EU steel and 384,000 tons of aluminum into the United States tariff-free, reflecting past trade levels, with the tariffs applying for any further amounts. The new exemption applies through December 31, 2025.

Biden kept tariffs fixed at the current level for non-EU countries.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Kanishka Singh and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.