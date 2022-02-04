Biden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official

By Jarrett Renshaw and Nichola Groom

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday extended Trump-era tariffs on imported solar energy equipment by four years but in a major concession to the renewable energy industry excluded a panel technology that dominates the market for big projects.

The four-year extension includes an exemption for bifacial panels and also raised the import quota on solar cells to 5 gigawatts, up from 2.5 gigawatts, according to a senior administration official.

The decision represents a balancing act by the Biden administration to meet the demands of two important political constituencies: union labor, which supports import restrictions to protect domestic jobs, and clean energy developers keen to access overseas supplies that are cheaper than U.S.-made goods.

The U.S. government used its authority under section 201 of the 1974 trade act to impose the tariffs

The duties under section 201 had been set to expire on Feb. 6, but five domestic solar manufacturers last year sought the extension. They said their products were still unable to compete with overseas-made goods that dominate the U.S. market because of import stockpiling by companies before the tariffs took effect, the coronavirus pandemic and cost inflation.

So-called bifacial panels, which can generate electricity on both sides and therefore boost energy production in utility-scale projects, are excluded from the tariffs. The technology was nascent when the tariffs were first imposed by former President Donald Trump four years ago, but they are now used in most large solar facilities.

Most panels installed in the United States are made in Asia, and solar companies rely on those cheap imports to compete with energy produced from fossil fuels. Industry trade groups have warned that the continuation of the tariffs would threaten Biden's goal to dramatically expand clean energy and decarbonize the U.S. electricity sector by 2035 to fight climate change.

The U.S. International Trade Commission in November, following a three-month review, said the tariffs were still necessary to prevent harm to the U.S. solar manufacturing industry. But the president makes a final decision on whether to provide relief to producers.

"The President agreed with the determination of the U.S. International Trade Commission and decided to extend the Section 201 Safeguards for four more years to prevent or remedy serious injury to the U.S. solar manufacturing sector," the senior administration official said.

