Biden extends, but modifies, Trump-era solar tariffs, says official

By Jarrett Renshaw and Nichola Groom

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday extended Trump-era tariffs on imported solar energy equipment by four years but in a major concession to the renewable energy industry excluded a panel technology that dominates the market for big projects.

The four-year extension includes an exemption for bifacial panels and also raised the import quota on solar cells to 5 gigawatts, up from 2.5 gigawatts

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Edmund Blair)

