Biden expects to meet lawmakers Tuesday for debt talks

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he expects to meet with Congressional leaders Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

Biden said on Sunday he is optimistic about the talks.

Biden had been scheduled to meet with lawmakers on Friday but the meeting was postponed.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)

