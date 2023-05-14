News & Insights

US Markets

Biden expects to meet lawmakers Tuesday for debt talks

Credit: REUTERS/JULIA NIKHINSON

May 14, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he expects to meet with Congressional leaders Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

Biden said on Sunday he is optimistic about the talks.

Biden had been scheduled to meet with lawmakers on Friday but the meeting was postponed.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)

((Brad.Heath@thomsonreuters.com; (202) 527-9709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.