Biden expected to nominate Jefferson as next Federal Reserve vice chair -sources

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson as the next vice chair, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday

In addition, economist Adrian Kugler is expected to be nominated to an open Fed board seat, with an announcement anticipated in coming days, the sources said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Steve Holland; writing by Jasper Ward; editing by Dan Whitcomb and Sandra Maler)

