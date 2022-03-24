Biden, Europe leaders plan to announce LNG shipments to Europe -report

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his European counterparts are set to announce plans to direct shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe, the Washington Post reported, citing three U.S. officials familiar with the plan.

