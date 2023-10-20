News & Insights

Commodities

Biden, EU officials to discuss steel, aluminum imports and critical minerals

October 20, 2023 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he planned to raise steel and aluminum imports as well as critical minerals in his meeting with European Union officials on Friday.

Biden made the remarks at the White House before his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.