Biden, EU officials to discuss steel, aluminum imports and critical minerals

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he planned to raise steel and aluminum imports as well as critical minerals in his meeting with European Union officials on Friday.

Biden made the remarks at the White House before his meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

