Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren't Ukrainian

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin.

"That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.