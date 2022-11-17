US Markets

Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren't Ukrainian

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 17, 2022 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin.

"That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.