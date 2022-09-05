US Markets

Biden determined to lower energy prices, White House says after OPEC cut

Contributor
Rami Ayyub Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said on Monday after OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed to a small oil production cut. [nL1N30C0FV]

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said on Monday after OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed to a small oil production cut.

"The president has been clear that energy supply should meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers and consumers around the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular