US Markets

Biden creates commission to study potential Supreme Court expansion

Contributors
Susan Heavey Reuters
Andrew Chung Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will order the creation of a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the Supreme Court, the White House said, including whether to expand the number of justices, a key goal of progressive Democrats.

Adds detail

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will order the creation of a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the Supreme Court, the White House said, including whether to expand the number of justices, a key goal of progressive Democrats.

In a statement, the White House said the commission would tackle the "merits and legality" of specific high court reform proposals. Along with the contentious idea of expanding the court, reform advocates have recently pushed for term limits for the justices.

"The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform," the statement said.

The commission will be made up of a bipartisan group of legal scholars, former federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the court. It will hold public meetings and have 180 days to report its findings.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Mark Heinrich)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-843-6292;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular