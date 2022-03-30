Biden could sign defense production authority for electric battery minerals -source

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden could sign as soon as this week an order encouraging the domestic production of minerals needed to make the batteries in electric vehicles, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Such an order could help mining companies extracting lithium, nickel and graphite, cobalt and manganese access government funding for feasibility studies or efforts to modernize the productivity of their existing facilities, the person said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

