WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is convening congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss legislative priorities through the end of the year, the White House said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.