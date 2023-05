WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Biden administration staff are meeting Thursday with Congressional aides to discuss the debt ceiling, the White House said.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the two teams also met on Wednesday, as the President prepares to meet Congressional leaders on Friday.

