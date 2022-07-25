US Markets

Biden, chairman of South Korea's SK Group to meet virtually on Tuesday

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Tuesday with the chairman of South Korean conglomerate SK Group to discuss the company's investments in American manufacturing and jobs, the White House said.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will attend, the White House said.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won last year said the conglomerate, South Korea's second-largest after Samsung, planned to invest about $52 billion in the United States through 2030.

A Seoul-based spokesperson for SK Group did not have an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

