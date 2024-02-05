Biden Cautions Against Trump's Return, Calls It A 'Nightmare' For The Nation

President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning about the potential consequences of a second Donald Trump presidency, citing why such an outcome would be detrimental to the nation.

What Happened: ABC News reported that during a fundraising event in Las Vegas on Sunday, Biden outlined several factors that, in his view, could lead to a “nightmare” scenario if Trump were to be re-elected.

Biden highlighted Trump’s controversial statements, including his description of the Jan. 6 rioters as “hostages,” his suggestion that a former top military officer deserved execution, and his labeling of fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.” Biden also mentioned Trump’s desire to be a “Day One dictator” and his promise to supporters that “I am your retribution.”

At a subsequent rally, Biden urged voters to “imagine the nightmare of Donald Trump.” He emphasized the importance of retaining the White House, regaining control of the Senate, and winning back the House to “save American democracy.”

Biden said to donors, "We have to keep the White House.”

"We must keep the Senate."

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, responded by stating that Biden “has been a nightmare for this country in just three short years in the White House, and no amount of gaslighting will make Americans forget about all the misery and destruction he has brought.”

Biden, who won Nevada in the 2020 election by less than 3 percentage points, faces minimal opposition in the state’s Democratic presidential primary. He is using this opportunity to rally voters for the upcoming general election.

Why It Matters: Biden’s warning comes amid shifting public opinion. A recent NBC News poll revealed that Trump is viewed as more competent in handling the economy, enjoying a 16-point lead over Biden. Furthermore, Trump led Biden by 23 points in having the mental and physical health necessary for the presidency.

Despite this, in recent polls, Biden’s lead over Trump in a hypothetical general election matchup has widened. In a Quinnipiac University poll, Biden led Trump by a margin of 50% to 44% among registered voters, a significant improvement from the December poll, which showed 47% support for Biden compared to 46% for Trump.

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

