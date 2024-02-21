News & Insights

Biden calls Putin a 'crazy SOB' during San Francisco fundraiser

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

February 21, 2024 — 08:42 pm EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose for Reuters ->

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB" during a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, warning there is always the threat of nuclear conflict but that the existential threat to humanity remains climate. "This is the last existential threat. It is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden told a small group of donors.

Biden has previously cursed "son of a bitch" at others. In January 2022, he was caught on the hot mic using the same term of abuse against a Fox News White House reporter.

Biden has a tendency to go off script during election fundraisers and in recent months has dug into the Chinese government, the Republican Party and U.S. ally Israel for its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Biden and Putin remain deeply at odds over Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago, over which Russia has been sanctioned by the United States and other Western nations. Biden's reactions have put a further chill into already bitter U.S.-Russian relations.

"I don't know where the hell this comes from," Biden said on Wednesday reacting to Trump comparing himself to Navalny.

