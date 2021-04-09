US Markets

Biden budget's $14 bln hike for climate includes big boosts for EPA, science

U.S. President Joe Biden's 2022 preliminary budget includes boosts for environmental regulation and science research as he proposes a $14 billion hike in spending on climate as he reverses former President Donald Trump's policy of slashing regulations.

Biden's so-called "skinny", or preliminary, budget proposal includes $11.1 billion for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a 21.3% boost over last year's enacted level. It also includes $10.2 billion for the National Science Foundation, up 20% from the 2021 enacted level, with $500 million of that going to climate and clean energy research.

