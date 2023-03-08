US Markets

Biden budget would remove tax subsidies for oil and gas, raise labor law penalty

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 08, 2023 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would eliminate tax subsidies for oil and gas companies, and raise penalties for labor law violations, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The budget plan would also eliminate tax subsidies for cryptocurrency transactions and limit retirement tax benefits for high earners, the document showed.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Tim Ahmann)

