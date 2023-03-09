US Markets

Biden budget plan includes $2 billion request aimed at countering China

March 09, 2023 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by Simon Lewis, Rami Ayyub, Daphne Psaledakis for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's budget plan includes a request for $2 billion to strengthen Indo-Pacific economies and support partners to push back against China, the State Department's Acting Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources John Bass said.

"Our competition with the PRC is unusually broad and complex, which requires a different approach than traditional budgeting," Bass told reporters, adding that the budget includes mandatory spending on top of discretionary resources to help address the "generational challenge" posed by China.

