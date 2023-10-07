Biden Assures Support As Israel Faces Hamas Attack: 'The United States Unequivocally Condemns This ... Assault'

On Saturday, Israel found itself under a massive rocket assault. The Israeli Defense Forces attributed the unexpected onslaught to the militant group, Hamas, which launched attacks from multiple fronts.

What Happened: U.S. President Joe Biden and several top American officials denounced Hamas' offensive on Israel's southern territories.

In his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden assured unwavering American support, reported Politico.

"The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel," Biden said in a public statement.

A statement from Netanyahu's office highlighted the prime minister's appreciation for the U.S.' steadfast backing. It stated, “The Prime Minister thanked the U.S. President for his unreserved support and made it clear that a prolonged and powerful campaign would be required in which Israel would win.”

Both U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly echoed Biden's sentiment, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself. Austin further highlighted the U.S.' commitment to ensuring Israel's security and protection.

Several U.S. politicians, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, attributed the attacks to Iranian influence. International figures, such as French President Emanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also condemned the attacks and expressed support for Israel's right to self-defense.

Also Read: Israel Under Siege: Unprecedented Hamas Attack Sparks Intense Clashes, Netanyahu Says 'We Are At War'

Former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, on the other hand, used the ongoing conflict as a chance to criticize President Joe Biden, stating in a post on X, "Biden's policies of appeasement towards Israel's adversaries have contributed to this war against Israel. This terrorism is funded by Biden’s idiotic release of $6 billion to the Iranians."

Biden’s appeasement of Israel’s enemies has invited this war against Israel. Appeasement anywhere never works. We must do whatever it takes to support the State of Israel in its time of grave danger, and we must end the scourge of Iran-backed terrorism. This terrorism is funded…

— Chris Christie (@GovChristie) October 7, 2023

The current wave of attacks is reminiscent of the 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas, which lasted 11 days and resulted in significant casualties. The renewed violence could strengthen the position of Netanyahu's administration, which has recently faced criticism over judicial reforms.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.