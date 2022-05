PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in South Korea on Friday, the first leg of his first trip to Asia as president.

Biden was due to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol later Friday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((JoshSmith1@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.