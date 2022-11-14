Biden arrives for meeting with China president Xi in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, ahead of a G20 leaders summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, according to Reuters reporters at the venue.

