Biden arrives for meeting with China president Xi in Bali

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 14, 2022 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Nandita Bose and Yuddy Cahya Budiman for Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, ahead of a G20 leaders summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, according to Reuters reporters at the venue.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Yuddy Cahya Budiman; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

