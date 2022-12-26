US Markets

Biden approves U.S. emergency relief for New York after blizzard

December 26, 2022 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden authorized federal support for New York state on Monday after a severe winter storm left at least 27 people dead in the Buffalo area and tens of thousands of residents without power, the White House said in a statement.

