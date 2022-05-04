Biden approves disaster declaration for wildfire-hit New Mexico

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a disaster declaration for parts of New Mexico hit by wildfires and ordered federal aid be made available for recovery efforts, the White House said.

