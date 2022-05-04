US Markets

Biden approves disaster declaration for wildfire-hit New Mexico

Eric Beech Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a disaster declaration for parts of New Mexico hit by wildfires and ordered federal aid be made available for recovery efforts, the White House said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

