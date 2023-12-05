News & Insights

US Markets

Biden approval near lowest level of his presidency-Reuters/Ipsos

Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD

December 05, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Jason Lange for Reuters ->

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's popularity was near its lowest level of his presidency this month, a sign of the challenges ahead for his re-election bid next year, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The three-day opinion poll, which closed on Sunday, showed 40% of respondents approved of Biden's performance as president, a marginal increase from 39% in November. The poll had a margin of error of about three percentage points.

Biden is widely expected to face a November 2024 rematch with former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Other recent polls have pointed to a potentially close race between the two.

The poll showed that Americans see the economy, crime and immigration as the biggest problems facing the country - all issues on which Trump and other Republicans have criticized Biden. Nineteen percent of poll respondents rated the economy as the top issue, while 11% pointed to immigration and 10% signaled out crime.

Biden's public approval rating has held below 50% since August 2021, and this month's rating remained close to the lowest levels of his presidency - 36% - seen in mid-2022.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses online from 1,017 adults, using a nationally representative sample.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

((jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @langejason))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsStocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.