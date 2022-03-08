US Markets

Biden announces U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

