Biden announces U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Tim Ahmann)

