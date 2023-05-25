Biden and McCarthy near deal that would raise debt, cap spending for two years - US official

May 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are nearing a deal that would raise the debt ceiling for two years while capping spending on most items other than military and veterans, according to a U.S. official.

The White House is also considering scaling back on its plan to boost funding for the Internal Revenue Service to target high-earners as part of any deal, the official said.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

