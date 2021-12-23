Biden and Democrats’ New Tax Plan

Biden’s latest $2 trillion stimulus/economic reform bill is stuck in congressional limbo, and that's because not even all Dems are on board. Speaking on behalf of moderates Joe Manchin, Democratic Senator of West Virginia listed an array of suggestions to Biden in order for there to be bi-partisan support. Some of Manchin’s suggestions included means testing and work requirements for expanded child tax credits in order to stop wealthier individuals from taking advantage of the program. Other democratic senator’s ae calling for a smaller corporate tax hike and lower income taxes on weather individuals. Manchin accused staff of adding in provisions that are limiting bi-partisan support, and even having a hard time garnering support in their own party.

FINSUM: The lofty aims of Biden’s original economic reform were a pipe dream, major changes will have to come if they want to have a chance of passing the bill.

