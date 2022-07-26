US Markets

Biden and China's Xi expected to speak on Thursday, source says

Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are expected to speak on Thursday, according to a source, on a call the White House said earlier would include the topics of Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The White House declined to comment on the timing of the call.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Scott Malone)

