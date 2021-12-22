Biden Administration Will Make 500 Million At-Home COVID-19 Tests Available for Free

Image source: Getty Images

The latest omicron variant of COVID-19 is highly contagious and has led to a rise in cases worldwide. The United States is now experiencing a significant increase in positive cases, and the demand for testing is up.

The Biden administration is taking steps to combat the surge in positive cases. On Tuesday, the president announced his administration's plan to offer 500 million at-home tests to Americans. Find out what you need to know about this news.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise

On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified a new strain of the virus, called the omicron variant. On Dec. 1, the United States identified its first confirmed case. Since then, many cities have experienced increased COVID-19 cases, and there has been a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations around the country.

Many COVID-19 testing centers have limited appointment openings, while others have long lines. At-home rapid tests are available at stores and pharmacies around the country, but the increased demand for testing has resulted in tests being low in stock. Many Americans want to get tested, but they may be unable to find tests as quickly as necessary.

The good news is that will soon change. The Biden administration announced its plan to make 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests available to Americans in the coming year.

Here's what you need to know

In January 2022, 500 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests will be made available to Americans. The U.S. government will set up a website where Americans can request tests online for free. Tests will be mailed to homes and the delivery of tests will begin in January.

It's unclear how many tests each household will be able to request. Specific details are still being worked out, and more information will be made available later.

But that's not all. Additional federal testing locations will also be created around the country, with plans for extra testing sites to be set up in New York City later this week. The Biden administration also announced its plans to send 1,000 military healthcare members to struggling hospitals and plans to send emergency response teams to states that need extra help.

Right now, at-home COVID-19 testing comes with an added cost to consumers, and it can be difficult to find tests due to the demand. Not everyone can afford the high cost of tests.

We recently wrote about how private health insurance companies in the U.S. will soon be required to reimburse for at-home COVID-19 testing costs. This policy will begin in January. Hopefully, these measures will make it easier for more people to get tested faster.

The pandemic has impacted finances for many households, and inflation has made the cost of everyday goods more expensive. If you're struggling financially, you're not alone. If you're looking for ways to improve your financial situation and want to learn helpful tips, check out these personal finance resources.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.