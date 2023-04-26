Biden administration urges appeals court to overrule abortion pill curbs

By Brendan Pierson

April 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged a U.S. appeals court to overrule a conservative Texas-based judge's order that would essentially ban the abortion pill mifepristone by suspending the drug's federal regulatory approval in a legal challenge by abortion opponents.

The U.S. Justice Department made the filing to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is preparing to hear May 17 arguments on the matter after the U.S. Supreme Court last week put on hold the April 7 order by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. The high court's action preserved broad access to mifepristone while the litigation proceeds.

Danco Laboratories, which manufactures the brand-name version of the drug, was due to make a separate filing with the 5th Circuit.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. agency that signs off on the safety of food products, drugs and medical devices, approved mifepristone in 2000. Mifepristone is taken with another drug called misoprostol to perform medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all U.S. abortions.

The challengers - anti-abortion groups led by the recently formed Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and four anti-abortion doctors who sued the FDA in November - contend that the agency failed to fully evaluate the pill's safety and then removed critical safeguards on what they call a dangerous drug.

The FDA, backed by major medical groups, has called mifepristone safe and effective as demonstrated over decades of use.

Biden's administration is defending the drug in the face of mounting abortion bans and restrictions enacted by Republican-led states since the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized the procedure nationwide.

A panel of three 5th Circuit judges is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to uphold Kacsmaryk's order. The 5th Circuit has a conservative reputation, with 12 of its 16 active judges appointed by Republican presidents. The panel's decision will be subject to appeal to the full 5th Circuit and then potentially to the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

The Supreme Court's emergency ruling last week ensured that mifepristone would remain available throughout that appeal process.

Kacsmaryk's order also would roll back FDA actions in recent years that made it easier to access mifepristone including in 2021 allowing mifepristone to be distributed by mail and in 2016 approving its use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven weeks, reducing the dosage required, and reducing the number of in-person doctor visits from three to one.

By filing their lawsuit in Amarillo, the plaintiffs ensured the case would go before Kacsmaryk, a former Christian legal activist appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump. Kacsmaryk had a long track record of opposing abortion before the U.S. Senate confirmed him in 2019 to a life-tenured position as a federal judge.

Shortly after Kacsmaryk's order, another federal judge in Spokane, Washington issued an order barring the FDA from imposing any new restrictions on the distribution of mifepristone in 17 states. That order remains in effect and would conflict with any future order banning or restricting the drug.

Before the Supreme Court's ruling preserving full access to mifepristone, a three-judge 5th Circuit panel in an emergency ruling partly blocked Kacsmaryk's ban, allowing the drug to be sold but with significant restrictions.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Will Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi)

