Biden administration to seek chip funding applications next year - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The United States Department of Commerce aims to begin soliciting applications for semiconductor chips funding from companies no later than February, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday.

By subsidizing U.S. chip manufacturing and expanding research funding, the law aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars and weapons to washing machines and video games.

The U.S. department of commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

