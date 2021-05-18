US Markets

Biden administration to delay revamp of Trump-era China investment ban -Bloomberg

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

The Biden administration is pushing back its overhaul to former President Donald Trump's investment ban on Chinese companies by two weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is pushing back its overhaul to former President Donald Trump's investment ban on Chinese companies by two weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S.-China policy, including the Trump-era ban on investments in certain Chinese companies linked to Beijing's military.

